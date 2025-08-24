Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $521,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF $FTEC

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Up 1.8%

NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $206.53 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $134.11 and a 12-month high of $211.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.71.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

