Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $523,000 Stake in Royal Bank Of Canada $RY

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 2,272.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank Of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 295.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Friday, August 15th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Royal Bank Of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Royal Bank Of Canada Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $137.8750 on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 1-year low of $106.10 and a 1-year high of $138.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.87 and its 200-day moving average is $123.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.05). Royal Bank Of Canada had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm had revenue of $11.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Royal Bank Of Canada’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank Of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $1.1152 per share. This represents a $4.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 24th. This is a boost from Royal Bank Of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Royal Bank Of Canada’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

About Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

