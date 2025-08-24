Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $526,000 Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Corp. $PBA

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 0.6%

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $38.0570 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $43.44. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.55.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.5%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.18%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

