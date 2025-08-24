Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $547,000 Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 144.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.7% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,929,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 5,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.67, for a total value of $1,222,708.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,288.39. This trade represents a 25.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total transaction of $1,245,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,859.74. This trade represents a 20.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $212.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $199.00 price objective (down from $213.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $241.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.64.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE:AVB opened at $193.6250 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.30. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.40 and a 12 month high of $239.29.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $689.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.08 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 38.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.190-11.590 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS. Analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

