Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $560,000 Position in American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% during the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 6,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 96,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 171.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMH shares. Barclays reduced their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.07.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $35.7330 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.72. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $31.68 and a 12 month high of $41.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.27.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.50 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 23.72%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.840-1.880 EPS. Analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.93 per share, with a total value of $91,720.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,950. This trade represents a 36.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

