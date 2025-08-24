Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $590,000 Stake in Snap Inc. $SNAP

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,543 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNAP. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $3,291,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Snap by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 426,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 65,808 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at about $979,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Snap
In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $7,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 53,215,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,078,747.20. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 10,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $73,248.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 436,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,126,743.79. The trade was a 2.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,526,744 shares of company stock valued at $11,851,954 over the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Snap Trading Up 1.9%
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Snap has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SNAP has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Snap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.16.
View Our Latest Research Report on SNAP
Snap Profile
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Snap
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Equal Weight ETFs: Hidden Upside in Today’s Market
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Zillow Group Approaching Key Technical Levels: Is It Time to Buy?
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- For True Diversification: 3 Stocks You Can Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.