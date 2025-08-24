Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $593,000 Stock Position in Public Storage $PSA

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Shum Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 1.7% during the first quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 3.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 1.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of PSA opened at $293.48 on Friday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $256.60 and a 12-month high of $369.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $287.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.05. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 38.13%.The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.450-17.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PSA. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Public Storage from $308.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $331.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $351.00 to $349.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.43.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

