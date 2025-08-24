Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $601,000 Stock Holdings in Oklo Inc. $OKLO

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oklo were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Oklo by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,929,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,646,000 after purchasing an additional 74,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oklo by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,381,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,770,000 after purchasing an additional 37,718 shares during the period. JAT Capital Mgmt LP bought a new position in Oklo during the fourth quarter worth about $14,798,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new position in Oklo during the first quarter worth about $11,674,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Oklo by 103.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 265,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 135,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

OKLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Oklo in a research note on Friday, July 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oklo to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Oklo in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.90.

OKLO stock opened at $70.4790 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.80 and a beta of 0.60. Oklo Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $85.35.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oklo news, Director Michael Stuart Klein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $2,742,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,970,000. This trade represents a 20.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 300,000 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $16,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,105,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,801,409.60. This represents a 2.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,066,500 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

