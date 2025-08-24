Cresset Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Camden Property Trust $CPT

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 99.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 347,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,224,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,881,000. Finally, Landmark Investment Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,237,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.94.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE:CPT opened at $109.3420 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $102.35 and a one year high of $127.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $396.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.24 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 9.99%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.760-6.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.670-1.710 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 293.71%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

