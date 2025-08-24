Cresset Asset Management LLC Increases Position in HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 1,366.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 5,060.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $182,503.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 53,225 shares in the company, valued at $5,414,579.25. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jon Kessler sold 134,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $15,039,230.64. Following the sale, the director owned 253,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,413,400.80. This trade represents a 34.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,744 shares of company stock worth $32,705,007 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HQY. JMP Securities increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.55.

HealthEquity Trading Down 1.4%

HQY opened at $89.82 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.84 and a 52 week high of $116.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 9.80%.The business had revenue of $330.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. HealthEquity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.610-3.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

