Cresset Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,006,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,465,122,000 after buying an additional 362,127 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Xylem by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,369,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,985,000 after buying an additional 320,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Xylem by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,750,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,119,000 after buying an additional 301,070 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Xylem by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,268,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,204,000 after buying an additional 966,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,341,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,747,000 after buying an additional 15,740 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Xylem to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Xylem from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.57.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $143.6210 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.43. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $145.33. The company has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Xylem had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.850 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

