Cresset Asset Management LLC Invests $613,000 in Ally Financial Inc. $ALLY

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth $2,337,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Ally Financial by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 31,915 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Ally Financial by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 93,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 23,418 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Ally Financial by 389.9% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 525,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,905,000 after purchasing an additional 417,829 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $40.5840 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.27. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.52 and a 52-week high of $43.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.21. Ally Financial had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

ALLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

