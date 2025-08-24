Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,436 Shares of Matador Resources Company $MTDR

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 116.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,093 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,511,643 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $690,310,000 after buying an additional 956,090 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Matador Resources by 50.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,289,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $116,964,000 after buying an additional 772,071 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the first quarter worth $35,715,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 734,626 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,330,000 after buying an additional 370,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth $19,298,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matador Resources

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 8,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,027.50. The trade was a 30.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTDR. TD Cowen upgraded Matador Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Matador Resources from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Matador Resources from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

Matador Resources Price Performance

MTDR opened at $48.2730 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.63. Matador Resources Company has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $64.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.49.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The energy company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 22.57%.The business had revenue of $895.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

