Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 62 Shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation $PCTY

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,613 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,832 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $807,966,000 after buying an additional 283,430 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paylocity during the first quarter worth about $37,085,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 47.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 514,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,329,000 after buying an additional 164,397 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 6,025.6% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 125,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,085,000 after buying an additional 123,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paylocity during the first quarter worth about $20,106,000. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Paylocity

In related news, SVP Andrew Cappotelli sold 1,717 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.74, for a total value of $303,462.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 11,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,573.22. This trade represents a 12.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Paylocity from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Paylocity from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Paylocity from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.71.

Paylocity Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $182.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.14. Paylocity Holding Corporation has a 52-week low of $150.87 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 14.24%.The business had revenue of $400.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Paylocity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Corporation will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

Featured Articles

