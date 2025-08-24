Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF $VNQI

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $468,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 97,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after buying an additional 9,465 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.5%

NASDAQ VNQI opened at $47.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.32. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $37.52 and a 52 week high of $47.89.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

