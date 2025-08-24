Cresset Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NRG. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the first quarter worth $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the first quarter worth $36,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in NRG Energy by 44.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on NRG shares. Raymond James Financial started coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Melius Research started coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $133.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.92.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In related news, Director Kevin Howell sold 50,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $7,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 55,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,471.50. This trade represents a 47.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $144.9380 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 65.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.13 and a fifty-two week high of $175.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.93 and a 200-day moving average of $129.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 88.22%. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.64%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Stories

