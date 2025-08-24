Cresset Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 76.5% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000.

Shares of DFEM stock opened at $31.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.05. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $31.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.87.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

