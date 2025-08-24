Cresset Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 510.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $126.8570 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.08. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $109.22 and a one year high of $147.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.76.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $623.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.79 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Sun Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.510-6.670 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 40.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $135.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.43.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

