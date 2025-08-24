Cresset Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1,224.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,991,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $298,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,494 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 343.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,008,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $161,946,000 after acquiring an additional 780,893 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 36,268.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 750,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $112,424,000 after acquiring an additional 748,583 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 935,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $140,120,000 after acquiring an additional 309,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,263,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $636,854,000 after acquiring an additional 305,143 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 12,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $2,010,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 115,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,966,528.80. This represents a 9.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total transaction of $1,589,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 108,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,262,552.30. This trade represents a 8.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,241 shares of company stock worth $4,866,631 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $166.7960 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.43 and a fifty-two week high of $186.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.11. The company has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 53.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.85 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.090 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.38.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

