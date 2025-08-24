Cresset Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Olympic Steel, Inc. $ZEUS

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Olympic Steel were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 5.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 349,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,005,000 after purchasing an additional 19,044 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 25.4% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 32.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 19,039 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,637,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 690.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 68,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZEUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Olympic Steel from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Olympic Steel Stock Up 5.6%

Olympic Steel stock opened at $33.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.87 million, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.07. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $43.60.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $496.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.60 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 0.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Olympic Steel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

