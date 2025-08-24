Cresset Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HCA. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $786,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $416.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $404.00 to $401.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens raised HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.58.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of HCA opened at $404.87 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.98 and a 52-week high of $417.14. The company has a market capitalization of $94.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.64. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 7,363.11% and a net margin of 8.21%.The business had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.500-27.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.11%.

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.