Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 1,065 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,778 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,092,843 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $527,799,000 after buying an additional 370,784 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,815,081 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $183,909,000 after buying an additional 83,222 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 593.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,191,904 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $143,198,000 after buying an additional 1,875,753 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,660,000. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Tapestry by 140.6% during the first quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,574,634 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $110,870,000 after purchasing an additional 920,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Stock Performance

NYSE:TPR opened at $99.5640 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $114.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.72 and a 200-day moving average of $83.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.51.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Tapestry had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 68.02%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.300-5.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on TPR shares. Bank of America cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TPR

About Tapestry

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.