Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 108 Shares of Humana Inc. $HUM

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 63.9% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Humana during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in Humana by 639.1% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of HUM opened at $300.0120 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.87 and a 1-year high of $382.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.58 and a 200 day moving average of $253.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $32.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.85 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 1.28%.Humana’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.96 earnings per share. Humana has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000- EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $300.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $348.00 to $344.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $288.00 to $272.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $290.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.29.

View Our Latest Report on Humana

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.