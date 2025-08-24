Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 1,775 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF $EWZ

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWZ opened at $28.61 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $30.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.75.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.