Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 187 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 49.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,140,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,963 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $102,574,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $76,093,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $77,058,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 9,524.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 771,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,268,000 after buying an additional 763,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $75.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.65 and a 1-year high of $94.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.00 and a 200-day moving average of $75.14. The firm has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.430-4.630 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on GEHC. UBS Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GEHC

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.