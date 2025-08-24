Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 207 Shares of McKesson Corporation $MCK

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its position in McKesson by 64.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 1,366.7% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE:MCK opened at $687.7050 on Friday. McKesson Corporation has a one year low of $464.42 and a one year high of $737.89. The company has a market cap of $85.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $706.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $685.15.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.33 by ($0.07). McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. The company had revenue of $97.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.88 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.32%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.91, for a total value of $1,348,234.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,028 shares in the company, valued at $10,070,841.48. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.09, for a total transaction of $13,716,411.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,872 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,884.48. This trade represents a 41.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,620 shares of company stock valued at $39,712,388. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MCK. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $810.00 price objective (up previously from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $725.10.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

