Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 2,382 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc $JHG

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 103,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,435 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4,188.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 144,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 141,582 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,571,000 after purchasing an additional 71,553 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $587,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 995,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,985,000 after purchasing an additional 325,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Janus Henderson Group Stock Up 3.4%

JHG stock opened at $43.7470 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $46.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.36.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.46 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 16.06%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 60.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Janus Henderson Group news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 69,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $2,971,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,514.99. This represents a 54.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on JHG shares. Wall Street Zen raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JHG

Janus Henderson Group Profile

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.