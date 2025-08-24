Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 2,424 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 161.0% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.58.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $69.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of -203.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.55. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.13 and a 1 year high of $82.65.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Microchip Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.370 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -535.29%.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.