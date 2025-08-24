Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 252 Shares of DaVita Inc. $DVA

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 65.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in DaVita by 74.3% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in DaVita during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in DaVita by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DVA opened at $140.3050 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.07 and a 1-year high of $179.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.90.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.25. DaVita had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 369.39%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. DaVita has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.200-11.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DVA shares. Truist Financial set a $148.00 price objective on shares of DaVita in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DaVita from $169.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

In other news, insider James O. Hearty sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $352,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 26,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,700. This represents a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

