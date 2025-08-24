Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 2,555 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,353,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 86,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 14,808 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 6.6%

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $61.6320 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.88. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $69.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $15,507,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 10.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 18,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,007,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 97,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,456,379.80. This trade represents a 15.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,550 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $1,003,684.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 191,442 shares in the company, valued at $10,948,567.98. The trade was a 8.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,473 shares of company stock worth $7,663,496 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Bernstein Bank lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Delta Air Lines

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.