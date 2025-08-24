Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 336 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 60 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 95 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $402.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $390.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, June 20th. Raymond James Financial raised FactSet Research Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, June 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $444.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 7,606 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.84, for a total value of $3,398,665.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,702,711.68. This trade represents a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 2,925 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.39, for a total value of $1,320,315.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,650.79. This represents a 39.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,031 shares of company stock worth $5,825,481. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

NYSE:FDS opened at $380.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $416.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $433.51. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.76 and a 52 week high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $585.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.70 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 31.59%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.800-17.400 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.79%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

