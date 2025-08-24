Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 3,658 Shares of Rio Tinto PLC $RIO

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,299 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RIO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Rio Tinto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,563 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 330,379 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,567 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $62.6460 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Rio Tinto PLC has a 52 week low of $51.67 and a 52 week high of $72.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.10 and its 200 day moving average is $60.35. The company has a market cap of $78.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 620.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Rio Tinto’s payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

