Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 494 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 292.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

NYSE BTI opened at $58.4750 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $59.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.69.

British American Tobacco Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.7391 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 599.0%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.68%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BTI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

