Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 6,549 Shares of Medifast Inc $MED

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,549 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Medifast worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medifast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $933,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Medifast by 3,207.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Medifast by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 232,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 23,822 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Medifast by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Medifast by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Stock Up 5.2%

Shares of Medifast stock opened at $14.2780 on Friday. Medifast Inc has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $21.98. The stock has a market cap of $156.93 million, a P/E ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average is $13.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.26. Medifast had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 0.76%.The company had revenue of $105.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.10 million. Medifast has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.600-0.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medifast Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Medifast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.

