Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 6,775 Shares of CLEAR Secure, Inc. $YOU

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its position in CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,775 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CLEAR Secure were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 9,768 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CLEAR Secure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 519,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,454,000 after buying an additional 11,633 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 13,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CLEAR Secure

In other CLEAR Secure news, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,812.80. This trade represents a 26.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 207,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,229,020. This trade represents a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $1,056,700. Corporate insiders own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on YOU shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of CLEAR Secure from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on CLEAR Secure from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CLEAR Secure from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CLEAR Secure from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut CLEAR Secure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

CLEAR Secure Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of YOU opened at $36.2810 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.75 and its 200 day moving average is $26.68. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $38.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.25.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CLEAR Secure had a return on equity of 122.69% and a net margin of 21.17%.The business had revenue of $219.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. CLEAR Secure has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

CLEAR Secure Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. CLEAR Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

CLEAR Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

