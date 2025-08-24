Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 690 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. $AMG

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,493,000 after purchasing an additional 166,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 541.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 186,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,401,000 after purchasing an additional 157,042 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 227,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,033,000 after purchasing an additional 148,079 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 14,091.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 126,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,176,000 after acquiring an additional 125,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,060,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

NYSE AMG opened at $224.5540 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.68. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.22 and a 52-week high of $225.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.13. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 21.79%.The business had revenue of $493.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMG. TD Cowen raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $214.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Cowen raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $197.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.20.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Stories

