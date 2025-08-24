Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 70 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDB. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 863.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 870,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,694,000 after purchasing an additional 780,200 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth $128,706,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,809,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,833,000 after purchasing an additional 481,023 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 690,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,162,000 after purchasing an additional 396,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth $42,890,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 8,335 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total value of $2,032,823.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 236,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,693,886.73. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total value of $236,067.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,096 shares in the company, valued at $4,241,983.68. This represents a 5.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,936,656 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on MongoDB from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.46.

MongoDB Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $219.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of -192.16 and a beta of 1.44. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.78 and a 12 month high of $370.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.11.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.35. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 4.09%.The firm had revenue of $549.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. MongoDB has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.940-3.120 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.660 EPS. Analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

