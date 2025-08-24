Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 953 Shares of Invitation Home $INVH

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invitation Home were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.26.

Insider Activity at Invitation Home

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 148,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $4,969,704.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 642,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,481,727.93. The trade was a 18.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Home Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $31.2340 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day moving average of $32.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Invitation Home has a 12 month low of $29.37 and a 12 month high of $37.80.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $681.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.01 million. Invitation Home had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Invitation Home has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Home Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Invitation Home’s payout ratio is presently 131.82%.

Invitation Home Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

