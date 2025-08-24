Cresset Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in BlackBerry Limited $BB

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,813 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BB. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,380 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 22,567 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth $544,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in BlackBerry by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 242,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 96,972 shares in the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackBerry Stock Up 2.9%

BB opened at $3.7550 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.07. BlackBerry Limited has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -62.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Insider Activity

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a positive return on equity of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $121.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. BlackBerry has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.010 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 0.080-0.100 EPS. Analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 16,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $85,139.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,890.75. This trade represents a 22.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 26,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $116,631.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 530,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,183.20. The trade was a 4.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,417 shares of company stock valued at $267,524 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on BlackBerry from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on BlackBerry from $4.25 to $4.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.60.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

