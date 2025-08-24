Critical Comparison: Brady (NYSE:BRC) and MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA)

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) and MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Brady and MSA Safety Incorporporated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brady 13.35% 19.57% 13.58% MSA Safety Incorporporated 15.15% 26.03% 13.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Brady and MSA Safety Incorporporated, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brady 0 0 0 1 4.00 MSA Safety Incorporporated 0 3 2 0 2.40

Institutional and Insider Ownership

MSA Safety Incorporporated has a consensus target price of $189.20, indicating a potential upside of 7.52%. Given MSA Safety Incorporporated’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MSA Safety Incorporporated is more favorable than Brady.

76.3% of Brady shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of MSA Safety Incorporporated shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Brady shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of MSA Safety Incorporporated shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Brady has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSA Safety Incorporporated has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Brady pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. MSA Safety Incorporporated pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Brady pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MSA Safety Incorporporated pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Brady has increased its dividend for 39 consecutive years and MSA Safety Incorporporated has increased its dividend for 56 consecutive years. Brady is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brady and MSA Safety Incorporporated”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brady $1.34 billion 2.70 $197.21 million $4.04 18.95 MSA Safety Incorporporated $1.81 billion 3.81 $284.97 million $7.01 25.10

MSA Safety Incorporporated has higher revenue and earnings than Brady. Brady is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MSA Safety Incorporporated, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MSA Safety Incorporporated beats Brady on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brady

(Get Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification. It also provides name tags, badges, lanyards, rigid card printing systems, and access control software for people identification; and wristbands, labels, printing systems, and other products for tracking and improving the safety of patients. In addition, the company offers workplace safety, identification, and compliance products, such as safety and compliance signs, tags, labels, and markings; informational signage and markings; asset tracking labels; facility safety and personal protection equipment; first-aid products; and other compliance products for process, government, education, construction, and utilities industries. Further, it provides stock and custom identification products; and sells related resale products. The company serves industrial and electronic manufacturing, healthcare, chemical, oil, gas, automotive, aerospace, governments, mass transit, electrical contractors, education, leisure and entertainment, telecommunications, and other industries through distributors, direct sales force, and digital channels. Brady Corporation was incorporated in 1914 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About MSA Safety Incorporporated

(Get Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide. The company's core product offerings include fixed gas and flame detection systems, such as gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors; breathing apparatus products, including self-contained breathing apparatus; hand-held portable gas detection instruments to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air; industrial head protection products; firefighter helmets and protective apparel; and fall protection equipment, such as confined space equipment, harnesses, lanyards, and self-retracting lifelines, as well as engineered systems. In addition, the company offers air-purifying respirators, eye and face protection products, ballistic helmets, and gas masks. It serves distributors and end-users through indirect and direct sales channels. The company offers its products under the V-Gard, Cairns, and Gallet brand names. MSA Safety Incorporated was founded in 1914 and is based in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania.

