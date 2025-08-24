Critical Comparison: North European Oil Royality Trust (NYSE:NRT) & Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL)

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares North European Oil Royality Trust and Permianville Royalty Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio North European Oil Royality Trust $5.78 million 8.19 $5.06 million $0.51 10.10 Permianville Royalty Trust $61.63 million 1.06 $5.14 million $0.10 19.80

Get North European Oil Royality Trust alerts:

Permianville Royalty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than North European Oil Royality Trust. North European Oil Royality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Permianville Royalty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets North European Oil Royality Trust 88.34% 379.51% 215.62% Permianville Royalty Trust 5.79% 7.18% 7.13%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares North European Oil Royality Trust and Permianville Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

North European Oil Royality Trust has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Permianville Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.0% of North European Oil Royality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of Permianville Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of North European Oil Royality Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

North European Oil Royality Trust beats Permianville Royalty Trust on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About North European Oil Royality Trust

(Get Free Report)

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company also has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies. In addition, it holds royalties for the sale of gas well gas, oil well gas, crude oil, condensate, and sulfur. North European Oil Royalty Trust was founded in 1975 and is based in Keene, New Hampshire.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It is involved in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018. Permianville Royalty Trust was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for North European Oil Royality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North European Oil Royality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.