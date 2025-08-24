Critical Contrast: Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) and Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT)

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) and Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Parker-Hannifin and Ascent Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parker-Hannifin 17.79% 26.80% 12.24% Ascent Industries -2.51% -2.52% -1.63%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.4% of Parker-Hannifin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of Ascent Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Parker-Hannifin shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Ascent Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parker-Hannifin $19.85 billion 4.84 $3.53 billion $27.12 27.74 Ascent Industries $177.87 million 0.65 -$13.60 million ($0.29) -42.45

This table compares Parker-Hannifin and Ascent Industries”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Parker-Hannifin has higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Industries. Ascent Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Parker-Hannifin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Parker-Hannifin has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascent Industries has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Parker-Hannifin and Ascent Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parker-Hannifin 0 4 14 0 2.78 Ascent Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00

Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus price target of $768.7059, suggesting a potential upside of 2.17%. Given Parker-Hannifin’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Parker-Hannifin is more favorable than Ascent Industries.

Summary

Parker-Hannifin beats Ascent Industries on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural, and military machinery and equipment industries. The Aerospace Systems segment offers products for use in commercial and military airframe and engine programs, such as control actuation systems and components, engine build-up ducting, engine exhaust nozzles and assemblies, engine systems and components, fluid conveyance systems and components, fuel systems and components, fuel tank inerting systems, hydraulic systems and components, lubrication components, avionics, sensors, pneumatic control components, thermal management products, fire detection and suppression systems and components, and wheels and brakes, as well as fluid metering, delivery, and atomization devices. This segment markets its products directly to OEMs and end users. The company markets its products through direct-sales employees, independent distributors, and sales representatives. Parker-Hannifin Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About Ascent Industries

(Get Free Report)

Ascent Industries Co. an industrials company, produces and distributes stainless steel pipe and tube and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Tubular Products and Specialty Chemicals. It manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and ornamental stainless steel tubes for automotive, commercial transportation, marine, food services, construction, furniture, healthcare, and other industries. The company also produces defoamers, surfactants, and lubricating agents for end users, including companies that supply agrochemical paper, metal working, coatings, water treatment, paint, mining, oil and gas, and janitorial and other applications. In addition, it provides contract manufacturing services, as well as operates as a multi-purpose plant to process various difficult to handle materials, including flammable solvents, viscous liquids, and granular solids. The company was formerly known as Synalloy Corporation and changed its name to Ascent Industries Co. in August 2022. Ascent Industries Co. was founded in 1945 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.