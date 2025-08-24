CSLM Acquisition (NASDAQ:SPWR) and Turbo Energy (NASDAQ:TURB) Critical Contrast

CSLM Acquisition (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) and Turbo Energy (NASDAQ:TURB – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.4% of CSLM Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.3% of CSLM Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CSLM Acquisition and Turbo Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSLM Acquisition $108.74 million 1.22 -$56.45 million N/A N/A Turbo Energy $9.42 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Turbo Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CSLM Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares CSLM Acquisition and Turbo Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSLM Acquisition -18.51% -0.35% 0.27% Turbo Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CSLM Acquisition and Turbo Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSLM Acquisition 0 1 1 0 2.50 Turbo Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

CSLM Acquisition presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 263.64%. Given CSLM Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe CSLM Acquisition is more favorable than Turbo Energy.

Summary

CSLM Acquisition beats Turbo Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CSLM Acquisition

Complete Solaria, Inc. engages in the provision of solar services. It offers sales enablement, project management, partner coordination, and customer communication. The company is headquartered in San Ramon, CA and does business as SunPower Corporation.

About Turbo Energy

Turbo Energy, S.A. designs, develops, and distributes equipment for the generation, management, and storage of photovoltaic energy in Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers lithium-ion batteries; inverters; photovoltaic modules; Go Solar, a portable photovoltaic product; and Sunbox, an AI based software system that monitors the generation, use, and management of photovoltaic energy. It is also involved in the acquisition, distribution, and sale of electrical and electronic materials for the development of renewable energy projects, such as solar panels, inverters, chargers, regulators, batteries, and structures. The company sells its products to installers and distributors for residential consumers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Valencia, Spain. Turbo Energy, S.A. is a subsidiary of Umbrella Solar Investment, S.A.

