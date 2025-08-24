Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) Downgraded by TD Cowen to Hold

TD Cowen lowered shares of Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Dayforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dayforce from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dayforce from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.14.

Shares of DAY stock opened at $69.1750 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Dayforce has a 1 year low of $48.01 and a 1 year high of $82.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.59, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.83 million. Dayforce had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dayforce will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Samer Alkharrat sold 4,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $278,095.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 127,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,354.08. This trade represents a 3.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 2,059 shares of Dayforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $113,265.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 103,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,703,656.84. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,382 shares of company stock worth $539,860 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Dayforce during the second quarter valued at $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dayforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 701.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Dayforce by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dayforce by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

