Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Position in Materion Corporation $MTRN

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Materion were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Materion by 722.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Materion in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Materion in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Materion in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in Materion by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Materion Price Performance

Shares of Materion stock opened at $113.5010 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 141.88 and a beta of 0.85. Materion Corporation has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $123.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.21.

Materion Announces Dividend

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $431.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.73 million. Materion had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Materion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.300-5.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Materion Corporation will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Materion news, Director N Mohan Reddy sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $121,794.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Fashinpaur sold 1,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.34, for a total transaction of $120,087.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,295 shares of company stock worth $557,392 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTRN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Materion from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

About Materion

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

