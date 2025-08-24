Deutsche Bank AG Sells 46,805 Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. $EB

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 663,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,805 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EB. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EB opened at $2.6150 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.48. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.35 million, a PE ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 2.09.

Eventbrite ( NYSE:EB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 6.93%.The business had revenue of $72.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.67 million. Eventbrite has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley set a $2.70 price target on Eventbrite in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.40.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

