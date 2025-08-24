Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,438 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,418,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $861,961,000 after purchasing an additional 249,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,257,247 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $680,649,000 after purchasing an additional 94,177 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $655,953,000 after purchasing an additional 208,200 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932,484 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $468,846,000 after purchasing an additional 114,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,092,919 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $342,883,000 after purchasing an additional 219,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FANG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $221.00 to $212.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 20,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $2,913,120.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 102,145 shares in the company, valued at $14,586,306. This represents a 16.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG stock opened at $143.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $114.00 and a one year high of $200.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.65.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.05). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

