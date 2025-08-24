DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,286 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.75% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $120,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DKS. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,899.2% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 630,566 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $127,097,000 after purchasing an additional 599,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,850,223 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,179,171,000 after purchasing an additional 471,217 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $89,351,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 24,140.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 291,859 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $58,827,000 after purchasing an additional 290,655 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 808,313 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $162,924,000 after purchasing an additional 214,718 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS stock opened at $227.4270 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.47. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.37 and a fifty-two week high of $254.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.08. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.37. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 8.49%.The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.800-14.400 EPS. Analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $1.2125 dividend. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DKS. Loop Capital set a $215.00 target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DICK’S Sporting Goods

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Navdeep Gupta sold 13,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $3,000,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 74,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,749,900. This represents a 15.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total value of $8,217,160.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 299,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,371,954.20. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,200 shares of company stock worth $14,462,923. Insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Free Report)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.