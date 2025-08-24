Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $105.34 Million Stock Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,056,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,254,503 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $105,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,467,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,805,000 after buying an additional 1,130,250 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $299,980,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,472,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,278,000 after buying an additional 159,109 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,052,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,205,000 after buying an additional 1,121,550 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 66,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $1,039,470.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 724,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,263,191.55. This represents a 8.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $234,091.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 234,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,192,184.86. The trade was a 4.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,239 shares of company stock worth $4,123,194 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SOFI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.35.

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $25.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The company has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 52.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.32 and its 200-day moving average is $15.54.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $519.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.310-0.310 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

