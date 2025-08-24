Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 10,270 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. $FR

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,947,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,270 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $105,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 93.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 285.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.10.

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:FR opened at $51.5620 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $40.31 and a one year high of $58.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.60.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $180.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.46 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 38.70%.First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.880-2.960 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 86.83%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

